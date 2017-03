Millions in the Indian subcontinent celebrate the Hindu festival with fervour.

Holi, the festival of colours, marks the beginning of spring.

One of the biggest Hindu festivals, Holi holds a mythological importance - that of the triumph of good over evil. It is also associated with the eternal love of Lord Krishna and his consort Radha.

The festival of Holi brings together people of all classes and ages, who sing and dance, hand out sweets, and splash colours over friends and loved ones.