The boxing girls of Kenya

How a boxing academy in one of Nairobi's toughest neighbourhoods is teaching girls much more than how to throw a punch.

| | Sport, Kenya, Africa

Kariobangi, Kenya - In Kariobangi, one of Nairobi's toughest neighbourhoods, a boxing academy is fighting to empower women and girls while teaching them their rights: to education, self-determination, economic independence, a decent standard of living, respect, and to a life free from violence.

Box Girls was founded in 2008 by Alfred Analo, who is affectionately known as "Priest" within the community.

The academy uses self-defence training to help women and girls become self-sufficient and emotionally and physically resilient. The outcome, Analo says, is that the girls feel safer, more supported and empowered to challenge gender stereotypes within their communities and to stand up for themselves and those around them.

