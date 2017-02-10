Week in Pictures : From Yemen air raids to Manila fire

Myanmar protesters hold banners outside Thilawa port where a Malaysian ship arrived, in Yangon, Myanmar. The "Food Flotilla for Myanmar" carrying 2,300 tons of food and medicine to help members of Myanmar''s persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority arrived as rights groups accused the army of mass killings, rapes and other crimes targeting the group. The protesters deny that the ethnic group Rohingya even exists. Many in Myanmar refer to the Rohingya as Bengalis, suggesting they belong in Bangladesh. [Thein Zaw/AP Photo]