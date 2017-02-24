Storm Doris screams through the UK and Low Countries

Motorists struggle through the snow in Balfron, Scotland. Travel disruption affected many parts of Scotland as Storm Doris drove through the UK. [Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images] [Getty Images]
An embarrassing failure as the gritting lorry itself falls victim to a slippery road in central Scotland [Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images]
Walking across Millennium Bridge in London proves something of a struggle during the gale from Storm Doris. [Stefan Wermuth/REUTERS]
Storm Doris raged through England bringing down more than one mature tree. This one lies across a main road in Isleworth, London, Britain. [Toby Melville/REUTERS]
Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England as Storm Doris hits the country. [Glyn Kirk/AFP]
Sand blasting across the beach as Storm Doris heads for Ijmuiden, The Netherlands. [Koen van Weel/EPA] [EPA]
Gales scream into the Dutch resort town of Scheveningen, near the Hague. [Remko de Waal/ANP/AFP]
Emergency vehicles arrive after a plane veers off the runway amid a storm at Schiphol Airport. Its landing gear collapsed on approach, but no passengers were injured. [Michel van Bergen/AFP]
A car destroyed by a fallen tree in Krakow, Poland, as Storm Doris continues her destructive path through northern Europe. [Jacek Bednarcyk/EPA]
When a storm is expected to develop potentially damaging winds, the UK Met Office now gives it a name. Storm Doris was one such which deepened explosively on Thursday.
It thrashed the west coast of Ireland, bringing gusts of over 140 kilometres an hour. The centre of the storm headed east, bringing severe gales to Northern Ireland, Wales, central and southern England. A tree-lined avenue in Northern Ireland which featured in Game Of Thrones has been damaged by the storm.
Winds gusting frequently to 100km/h felled mature trees and disrupted road, rail, sea and air travel. Power cuts were caused to thousands of homes in a swath from Northern Ireland to Suffolk as winds brought branches on to power lines. Some 77 flights were cancelled at London's Heathrow airport. The Port of Liverpool was closed as the seas became rough in the severe gale.
To the north of Doris, snow proved a greater problem, especially in Scotland's Central Belt. Major roads were brought to a standstill, including the M80 motorway.
Doris reached maturity as she crossed the North Sea and stopped getting worse. Nevertheless, severe gales swept the Low Countries, northern Germany and Poland. The cold air brought down this storm will sweep down through Scandinavia dropping temperatures, especially in Finland and the Baltic States.