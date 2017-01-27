Week in Pictures: From women's marches to Somalia blast From blast in Somalia to women's protests around the globe and wildfires in Chile, here is the week in pictures. 27 Jan 2017 12:10 GMT | War & Conflict, Humanitarian crises, Human Rights, Asia, Africa Syrians walk through the destruction in the old city of Aleppo. Thousands have returned to their homes in east Aleppo that was held by rebels for more than four years until government forces took full control of it last month. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo] Firefighters try to douse blaze as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions. [Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters] A migrant holds a banner that reads "Please open the border" during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds of migrants and refugees have been sleeping rough in freezing conditions in downtown Belgrade looking for ways to cross the heavily guarded EU borders. [Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo] Thousands of people on Pennsylvania Avenue participate in the Women's March to protest against President Donald Trump the day after he was sworn in as the 45th US president in Washington, DC. Solidarity rallies were held in over 30 countries around the world. [Michael Reynolds/EPA] Indian soldiers march along Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during a Republic Day parade in New Delhi. India adopted its constitution on January 26, 1950. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo] Signs that bear the names of children killed by stray bullets are seen during a protest at the Copacabana beach Brazil’s in Rio de Janeiro. People demand an end to violence that erupted after police operations against suspected drug traffickers and thieves. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters] Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. [Brian Snyder/Reuters] Gambian President Adama Barrow rides his motorcade through crowds of hundreds of thousands after arriving at Banjul airport. The new president has finally arrived in the country a week after taking the oath of office in neighbouring Senegal. [Jerome Delay/ AP Photo] A worker chats with residents at a newly-built section of the US-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, US opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. [Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters] Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu. At least 28 people were killed and dozens wounded in a coordinated gun-and-bomb attack carried out by al-Shabab. [Feisal Omar/Reuters]