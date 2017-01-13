Week in Pictures: From Philippines to Palestine From protests in Palestine to death of former Iranian president and fire in Philippines, here is the week in pictures. 13 Jan 2017 08:33 GMT | Politics, Poverty & Development, Humanitarian crises, Human Rights, Asia Migrants and refugees stand in line to receive free food outside a warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds are sleeping rough in parks and makeshift shelters in the Serbian capital in freezing temperatures waiting for a chance to move forward towards the EU. [Marko Djurica/Reuters] A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and died during an offensive against ISIL on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. [Khalil Ashawi/Reuters] Hindu women sit around fires to keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. During this festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to get a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters] Abu Wissam, whose wife and son were killed by ISIL, cries as he holds up the group's execution order for his son, east of Mosul, Iraq. [Ahmed Saad/Reuters] President Barack Obama waves as he is joined by First Lady Michelle Obama, his daughter Malia Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden after giving his presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago. [Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo] Residents of a community in suburban Navotas sift through the smoldering debris following an early morning fire in northern suburb of Manila, Philippines. Fire officials said the fire razed more than 600 shanty homes leaving more than1,500 families homeless. [Bullit Marquez/AP Photo] Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius, in Moscow, Russia. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters] The coffin of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, is carried on a truck during his funeral. Hundreds of thousands of mourners flooded the streets of Tehran, beating their chests and wailing in grief for Rafsanjani, who died over the weekend at the age of 82. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo] Palestinians chant slogans during a demonstration against the chronic power cuts in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday to protest. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo] Women from the Tiwa tribe celebrate as they take part in community fishing as part of the Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam in northeastern India. Bhogali Bihu marks the end of the harvesting season. [Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters]