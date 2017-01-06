Week in Pictures: From Baghdad blasts to Turkey attack From prison break in Brazil to blasts in Baghdad and an attack on a Turkish night club, here is the week in pictures. 06 Jan 2017 12:47 GMT | War & Conflict, Humanitarian crises, Human Rights, Africa, Latin America A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced civilians, who fled the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group's stronghold of Mosul. [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters] An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on board, including two pregnant women and five children. [Yannis Behrakis/Reuters] Samah, 11, and her brother, Ibrahim, transport their salvaged belongings from their damaged house in Doudyan village in northern Aleppo governorate, Syria. [Khalil Ashawi/Reuters] Flowers are placed outisde the Reina nightclub which was attacked by a gunman in Istanbul, Turkey. ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack killing 39 people. [Huseyin Aldemir/Reuters] People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. [China Daily/Reuters] Newly recruited Houthi rebels pose during a gathering in Sanaa aimed at increasing the number of fighters on the battlefront confronting pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities. [Hani Mohammed/AP Photo] A worker prepares graves for inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil. Sixty people were killed in the prison riot in the Amazon jungle city. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters] The wreckage of a bus after a car bomb attack on a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district, in Iraq. At least 36 people were killed. [Ahmed Saad/Reuters] Palestinian children sit on exotic stuffed animals which, according to their owners, died because they could not afford to feed the animals, at a park in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa /Reuters] Rebel fighters walk inside a trench on the forth day of the truce in Syria, near the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburbs. [Bassam Khabieh/Reuters]