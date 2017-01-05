Cricketers with disabilities break barriers in Pakistan

Many disabled cricket players face ridicule throughout their lives, but their determination silences these voices.

Pakistan - Cricket is a bat and ball game played between two teams of 11 players each.

It's the world's second most popular game with an estimated 2.5 billion fans worldwide.

Its longest format, test cricket, can go on for five days. Shorter formats, one-day internationals and Twenty20, provide more excitement for some and take only one day and under four hours, respectively, for an outcome.

With the rise in popularity of the shorter formats, cricketers are now earning global fame and reaping handsome rewards for sharing their talent.

But not everybody enjoys the limelight or a huge fan base.

Away from the lush outfields, capacity crowds and fireworks, the sport is played by those who are less abled, but equally talented.

Some are unable to see the very equipment. Others are running in to bowl fast - on crutches.

Some even have an old chair for a wicket.

But the love for the sport remains on par and the excitement levels up high.

These are the players who strive to be the best at the sport, but are the players the rest of the world often doesn't hear about or watch.