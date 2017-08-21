Education expert Sir Ken Robinson argues that we should radically rethink how we educate our children.

Sir Ken Robinson, a leading thinker on creativity and education, has studied our models of education and their effect on societies around the world. His ideas about education, and how to change it, have resonated across cultures and audiences.

Robinson believes that the current systems of mass education are outmoded, too standardised, and stifle true learning.

"My view of it is that in many respects they are modelled on principles of factory production, like, for example, we educate our kids in batches by age - all the three-year-olds, all the four-year-olds, shunting through the system. There's no educational reason to do that - it's an efficiency ideal."

All children are born with immense talents, says Robinson, and education must identify and cultivate natural abilities.

He argues for a different style of education.

This animation is based on an interview with Sir Ken Robinson on Talk to Al Jazeera.

For more on innovative learning models, watch our Rebel Education series.

Source: Al Jazeera News