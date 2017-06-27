The latest Twitter war surrounding the Gulf diplomatic rift has combined geopolitics with consumerism, as social media users call for a boycott of London-based luxury department store Harrods, which was purchased by the state of Qatar in 2010.

Hundreds of Twitter users are posting using the Arabic language hashtag "boycott Qatari Harrods" in an attempt to chip away at potential profits made by the Qatar-owned business.

The five-acre store - the largest in Europe - was sold seven years ago to Qatar Holdings, the state-owned investment fund.

Qatar's investments in the United Kingdom amount to an estimated $44bn. The state owns Harrods, the Shard building - the UK's tallest skyscraper - and even has shares in London's Heathrow Airport.

Since Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and a number of other countries in the region cut off diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar on June 5, Twitter has become a popular battleground for users to voice their opinions on the Qatar-Gulf rift.

#مقاطعه_هارودز_القطري اي شي تقاطعه الدوله قاطعوه

مع حكومتنا في السراء والضراء

هذا وطنّا ويستحق منا الكثير — مَـــلَاذْ 🇸🇦 (@JA11000) June 27, 2017

"Anything our government boycotts, we have to boycott," wrote one Twitter user, referring to Saudi Arabia's blockade on Qatar. "This is our country and it deserves more."

كل درهم يصرف في هارودز يوازي المشاركة في اراقة دماء أناس ابرياء ..لا تكن مع دولة الإرهاب ..كن معنا في #مقاطعة_هارودز_القطري — سلطان علي راشد لوتاه (@slootah) June 26, 2017

"Every dollar spent in Harrods is contributing to the deaths of innocent people," wrote Sultan Ali Rashed Lootah, an Emirati diplomat from Dubai, asking users to not "stand with the terrorist state, stand with us by boycotting Harrods".



Qatar supporters were unfazed by Lootah's tweets and found the calls for boycott unreasonable, writing that it would not make a dent in the state's profits.

Harrods is one of the biggest icons of london! You think one or two countries boycotting would affect its profit? #مقاطعة_هارودز_القطري https://t.co/adUref4PpE — Bam🇶🇦روضة المعاضيد (@__225Bam) June 26, 2017

احنا نملك العالم

حتى لو تروح

سطح القمر

هناك قطري عنده محل شاي كرك

احنا بنعذبكم pic.twitter.com/Db5QrZYIQl — Nasser khan (@nasser19999) June 26, 2017

"We own the world," responded Twitter user Nasser Khan. "Even if you go to the surface of the moon, you'll find a Qatari who owns a tea and karak shop."

Other users noted that Qatar has more investments in London than just Harrods.

على فكره قطر عندها نسبه في مطار هيثرو .. يعني لا تطبون لندن من الأساس 😂😂😂 #مقاطعة_هارودز_القطري — Mohammed S. (@AL_FADHALA) June 26, 2017

"Qatar has shares in Heathrow Airport, so don't even come to London at all," one user wrote.



Qatar currently owns 20 percent of shares in London's Heathrow airport, and has plans to expand its investment.

Altogether, the state aims to invest more than $6bn in the UK over the next three years.

Qataris have 24 MILLION square feet of prime real estate in London. Boycott Britian if you can #مقاطعه_هارودز_القطري pic.twitter.com/E3DrMyOOwT — بني خالد🇶🇦 (@banikhalid7) June 26, 2017

Twitter user Bani Khalid posted a graphic from Property Week, a UK real estate magazine, that shows Qatar's vast property ownership across London.

For some, the call to boycott the famous department store had its advantages.

Now I can finally find a table in Godiva. #مقاطعه_هارودز_القطري pic.twitter.com/ljiaIHKCcB — Maryam AlThani (@M_AlThani7) June 26, 2017

At least things won't sell out as fast 🙏🏻 #مقاطعة_هارودز_القطري — Maryam☽ (@maryamhalattiya) June 26, 2017

Source: Al Jazeera