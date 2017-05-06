Paris, France - In Sunday's vote, after a bitter campaign, centrist Emmanuel Macron will go head-to-head with the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen.

In the first round of the presidential election, Macron won 23.9 percent of the vote, while Le Pen garnered 21.4 percent.

Al Jazeera spoke to people on the streets of Paris on how they planned to vote, and why.

Not a single interviewee said they would vote for Le Pen, who is traditionally unpopular at the ballot box in Paris compared to other regions of France.

Here is what they had to say:

Audrey Montseny, works in social centre

I voted for Philippe Poutou in the first round. On Sunday, I am going to vote blank. I'm disappointed with politics and I don't think that voting for Macron is the way to oppose Le Pen. Of course, Macron is not Le Pen. We have already seen how the current government has damaged the values of the republic, for example, individual freedoms and the rise of racism. I think Macron will lead to the rise of inequality and the people who are destitute will be even more destitute.

Mohamed, 23, restaurant delivery worker

I will vote for Macron, plain and simple. He presented the best manifesto for young people. In the second round, not that many people will vote for Le Pen. It won't be like in the first round. Just this morning, she went to Reins and received a terrible welcome. Meanwhile, people in Toulouse received Macron well. Unemployment needs to be solved, that's what young people care about.

Tahar, 60, retired factory worker

I will vote for Macron. Why? Do you know Le Pen? She's a racist, she's against everyone. I'm originally from Tunisia. It's the first time that she has got to the second round with 22 percent. I think Macron will be able to solve unemployment.

Nanya, 35, housewife

I'm voting Macron. He defends immigration. He gives opportunities to everyone. Le Pen is hard, especially on immigrants. It upsets me so many people voted for her in the first round. I don't want the government to do more for me, I want them to do more for the world, for undocumented people to get their papers easily.

Kenza, 20, student of history

I voted for Melenchon in the first round. I will vote for Macron in the second because I just cant vote for Le Pen. She doesn't represent my values, she wants to reduce the rights of women which women have fought for centuries for. As a woman, I can't vote for her, it's a paradox. She herself is a woman. She wants to close the borders, stop globalisation, take us back centuries. I'm not counting on Macron to solve everything, but I like his sense of tolerance.

Khier Younes, 30, salesman

I'm voting blank on Sunday. Neither Macron nor Le Pen interest me. I voted for Melenchon in the first round. Le Pen is a troublemaker. She wants to get out of Europe, she wants to do things that are impossible to implement. With Melenchon, I likes his socialism, he listened to the people.

Aniss, 22, market seller

I will vote for Macron. He's young, he's good.

Julian Manirahr, 33, film director

I will abstain on Sunday. I don't believe in politics. It's the same if I choose Le Pen or Macron. I didn't vote in the first round. Politicians make laws for rich people and leave the poor destitute. I may have voted for Melenchon, but I didn't because I think even if he had accessed power, he might not have kept his promises. Politics isn't about casting your ballot every five years. It's through what you consume, for example, environmental issues.

Additional reporting by Naima Bouteldja

Source: Al Jazeera News