Once known as 'coal country', this impoverished region of the US is trying to build a future without the coal industry.

Appalachia was once a booming region, with coal mining as the mainstay of its economy.

But after the 1990s, coal production dipped to its lowest levels in this part of the United States as alternative sources of energy such as fracking were found.

The area, once given the epithet of "coal country", has seen an increasing decline in economic activities over the past several decades.

Homes lie abandoned by people who have fled the region in search of a better livelihood.

Appalachia has one of the highest poverty rates in the US, and the death rate is higher than the birth rate.

Although the decline of coal in Appalachia has had a severe impact on communities here, some believe the region can transition and thrive without the coal industry.

Al Jazeera travelled to Appalachia to find people who are trying to make that happen. Here's their story:

Source: Al Jazeera News