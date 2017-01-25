Abdullah 'Dallas' Mussa has been working as a journalist and local radio DJ in Nairobi's Kibera slum for more than two decades.



With a population of more than 200,000, the slum is considered Kenya's biggest and Dallas has a lot of ground to cover. He's made it his mission to be the voice of the disenfranchised and to hold the powerful to account.



His life isn't made any easier by the authorities. "I have problems with the police. I've been slapped several times because, maybe, I'm at the right place at the wrong time," he told Al Jazeera.



Al Jazeera spent the day with Dallas as he walked us through life as a journalist, and local celebrity, in Kenya's biggest slum.

Source: Al Jazeera